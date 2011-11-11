LUCAS EDWARDS of Alton High School and DAVID DICK of Marquette Catholic High School were honored by the Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club as Students of the Month for October at the Banquet Center on November 14th.

The Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club initiated the Student of the Month program to recognize the accomplishments of area youth. Individuals selected must be a senior and nominated on the basis of outstanding scholarship, participation in school and/or community service activities.

Students selected for this honor are recognized and presented with an award at a Rotary Club meeting and are eligible to compete for a $5000 scholarship which will be presented to one of the eighteen students honored as a “Student of the Month” during the school year. This is the 15th year of the program and 257 students from the three area high schools have been recipients of this honor.

Lucas Edwards is the son of Mark and Elaine Edwards of Godfrey. He is a member of the National Honor Society and Young Achievers Group. His academic work earned him the honor of being selected as the Scholar Athlete for the Redbird baseball team of which he has been a member since he enrolled at Alton High. He has been a member and student leader on the Student Council and his academic skills earned him a place on the school’s Math league team.

Lucas has been a member of the Spanish and Biology clubs as well as Mu Alpha Theta, an honorary mathematics society. It is baseball that motivates him and during the past season he served as the Assistant Captain for the team as well as playing on the local American Legion team.

He has been very active working as a volunteer in a variety of community service projects . Edwards hopes to pursue a career in Biomedical Engineering and has not made a college selection at this time.

David Dick is the son of Ed and Lauri Dick of Florissant, Missouri. He has been a regular on Marquette’s honor roll and is a member of the National Honor Society. He was selected as a Paisa Leader of Tomorrow and prides himself on earning the designation of Eagle Scout from the Boys Scouts of America.

David is presently serving as president of the Student Council having served as vice president of that group during his junior year. He has been President of Boys Scouts of America Venture Crew and serves as a member of the Executive Board of the Marquette Campus Ministry. He is a Student Ambassador and a member of the Peer Leadership program.

Dick is a member of the Explorer Trap and Scholar Bowl teams as well as participating in the WYSE program. He has been extremely active in community service work having been honored three successive years for over 100 hours of community service work each year,. He has been very active in youth activities in his church as well as service activities associated with the Boys Scouts.

Dick hopes to pursue a career in business or engineering and has not decided on which college he would like to attend.

Mike Tillman, President of the Rotary Club, presented each of the students with a plaque recognizing their selection to this honor.

