ALTON - Molly Gross of Alton High School and Nicholas Hemann of Marquette Catholic High School were honored as Students of the Month for October by the Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club at the Club’s regular meeting at Gentelin’s Restaurant.

Students selected for this honor are recognized and presented with an award at a Rotary Club meeting and are eligible to compete for a $6000 Scholarship that will be presented to one of the students honored as “Student of the Month” during the school year. This is the 22nd year of the program and 381 students have been recipients of this honor since the program was initiated.

Molly Gross is the daughter of Karen Gross of Alton. She is a member of the National Honor Society, has consistently earned a place on the school’s High Honor Roll, and holds membership in the National Society of High School Scholars. She is a member of Mu Alpha Theta and a recipient of scholarship and athletic Awards from the Alton High Athletic Association as a member of the Redbird tennis team.

She is a member of a number of school organizations and clubs, serving on the Student Council, Red Bird Nest, Spanish Club, and Tennis team for four years. She credits her community service work and having part time jobs as critical to her preparation for her future endeavors and ability to develop professional relationships.

Gross plans to major in the Biological Sciences in college and after completion of her degree she hopes to enroll in Dental School.

Nick Hemann is the son of Brad and Lynn Hemann and is a resident of Maryville. He is a member of the National Honor Society and has been recognized for his achievements in academic and Athletic activities at Marquette. He is a recipient of Scholar Athlete and the DAR Youth citizenship Awards.

Hemann is a member of the Marquette soccer, basketball, and baseball teams. He has earned recognition as an Athlete of the Week, and selection to the All Area teams in basketball and soccer. Beside his academic and athletic activities he finds time to participate in community service and church related activities and projects.

Upon graduation, he plans to attend college continuing his athletic pursuits majoring in Business Administration with a minor in Sports Management.

James White, President of the Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club presented each student with a plaque representing their selection to this honor.

