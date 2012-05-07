NATHAN BURKLUND and ASPEN STEINER of Alton High School were honored by the Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club as Students of the Month for MAY at the Banquet Center on May 7th.

The Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club initiated the Student of the Month program to recognize the accomplishments of area youth. Individuals selected must be a senior and nominated on the basis of outstanding scholarship, participation in school and/or community service activities.

Students selected for this honor are recognized and presented with an award at a Rotary Club meeting and are eligible to compete for a $5000 scholarship which will be presented to one of the eighteen students honored as a “Student of the Month” during the school year. This is the 15th year of the program and 271 students from the three area high schools have been recipients of this honor.

Aspen Steiner is the daughter of Kyle and Rebecca Steiner of Godfrey. Shehas consistently earned a place on the Alton High and national honor rolls. She is a member of the National Honor Society, an Illinois State Scholar, and the recipient of a Silver Medallion Award. Steiner is a member of Mu Alpha, a mathematics honor society, and was selected as a scholar athlete for the girls Soccer team.

Steiner has been very active in the school’s Biology and Spanish clubs, but her true love has been soccer. She has been a member of the Redbird girl’s soccer team for four years and was selected as team captain. In her spare time she volunteers at the Community Hope Center and works at a part time job.

After graduating Steiner plans to attend St. Louis University majoring in the Biological Sciences.

Nathan Burklund is the son of Brent and Mary Burklund of Godfrey. A member of the National Honor Society, he has been consistently recognized on the school’s honor roll and was a recipient of the Silver Medallion Award. As a soccer athlete his academic work earned him recognition as a scholar athlete for the boys soccer program.

His interest in engineering was reflected in his participation on Alton High School’s team in the Trebuchet competition held at Lewis & Clark Community College, the St. Louis Regional Robotics competition, and Regional competition of the World Youth in Science and Engineering.

Burklund has been very active in school organizations and activities. He has been a member of the Interact Club, the Student Council, the Biology club, Mu Alpha Theta, the Illinois Math League, and WYSE. He has been a member of the Redbird boys soccer team for four years and was selected as team captain and most valuable player his senior year. He was also selected to the All-State All Academic second team for soccer.

Nathan has been very active in giving of his time to community service activities that included work on a number of projects such as fund raising for St. Baldrick’s, and volunteer service for the Salvation Army, the Abundant Lifer Community Church, and the Hope Center. He also works part time after school.

Burkland plans to attend the University of Illinois and major in Chemical Engineering after graduating from Alton High.

Mike Tillman, President of the Rotary Club, presented each of the students with a plaque recognizing their selection to this honor.

