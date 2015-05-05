Natalie Long and Olivia Farmer of Alton High School were honored by the Alton/Godfrey Club as Students of the Month for May at the Club’s regular meeting at the Banquet Center on May 4th.

The Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club initiated the Student of the Month program to honor the accomplishments of area youth. Individuals selected must be seniors at Alton, Marquette Catholic, or Mississippi Valley Christian High Schools and are chosen on the basis of outstanding scholarship and participation in school and community service activities.

Students selected for this honor are recognized and presented with an award at a Rotary Cub meeting and are eligible to compete for a $6000 Scholarship which will be presented to one of the students honored as a “Student of the Month” during the school year. This is the 18th year of the program and 323 students have been recipients of the honor.

Olivia Farmer is the daughter of Christopher and Jerri Farmer of Godfrey. She ranks in the upper ten percent of her class and is a member of the National Honor Society. She has also been a member of the Student Council for four years and been a leader in the fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Farmer has been extremely active in student organizations that include membership in the Biology, Chemistry Physics clubs as well as membership in the4H and Future Farmers of America. She also serves as Secretary of Mu Alpha Theta. She has been actively involved in community service projects sponsored by theschool organizations. For the past five years she has served as a volunteer at the Beverly Farms Equestrian Center for Therapeutic riding.

Article continues after sponsor message

Her future plans include enrolling at Southern Illinois University at Carbondale majoring in Pre-Optometry. She hopes to pursue a career path in Optometry.

Natalie Long is the daughter of Rance and Lisa Long of Godfrey. She is an Illinois State Scholar and a Silver Medallion recipient. She ranks in the upper five percent of her class and has consistently achieved a place on the school’s high honor roll. She was selected to the Southwestern Conference All-Academic team in golf and was a nomination to the IHSA All State Academic team.

Long is a member of the National Honor Society and a member of the Student Council. She has been an active member of a number of student organizations at Alton High that include the Spanish, Social Studies, and Biology Clubs, Mu Alpha Theta, Red Bird Nest, and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. She has been a member of the Redbird golf and swimming teams serving as team captain of the latter and being recognized as the All-Area Player of the Year in golf this past fall as well as being selected as first team All-Conference for the past two years. She led the golf squad to conference and sectional title and a trip to state

Her record in community and volunteer service activities are extensive and noteworthy. She deeply believes in the value of such activities not only to herself but to the greater community. She plans to attend Lindenwood University and major in Business/Marketing.

John Hopkins. President of the Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club presented each of the students with a plaque recognizing their selection to this honor.

More like this: