ALTON - Sydney Brunaugh of Alton High School and Jimmiela Patterson of Alton High School were honored as Students of the Month for May at the Club’s regular meeting at Gentelin’s Restaurant

Students selected for this honor are recognized and presented with an Award at a Rotary Club meeting and are eligible to compete for a $6,000 Scholarship that will be presented to one of the students honored as a “Student of the Month” during the school year.

Sydney is the daughter of Jason and Nikki Brunaugh of Alton. She is a member of the National Honor Society.

She currently has a 4.385 GPA on a 4.0 scale, which places her in the top five percent of the senior class and she was named as a Silver Medallion winner. Sydney was elected as the treasurer for Mu Alpha Theta, the math honor society. She also participated in Saturday Scholars and the physics club. As a freshman, she was named as the student of the year in Digital Photography.

She has a passion for playing soccer. At AHS, she has been a member of the varsity team for all four years and was named as team captain for her junior and senior seasons. She has been playing since she was 3 years old and has also played on numerous club teams.

Sydney, as well as her entire family, have been very involved with “Sleep in Heavenly Peace”. This is a non-profit organization that builds beds for children in need across the country. Her father started the Alton chapter. Sydney has been hooked on this operation since making her first delivery to a home and seeing the look on the child’s face.

In the future, Sydney will attend Iowa State University to pursue a degree in Architecture. She hopes to continue to play soccer at either the intramural or club level.

Jimmiela is the niece of Dennis and Deidre Moore of Alton. She is a member of the CEO program that is coordinated through the Riverbend Growth Association.

She has been very active in a variety of different activities at Alton High School, but has continued to take more honors classes as she has progressed as an upper class student.

Jimmiela has run Cross Country and been on the Track team. However, her primary sport has been Girls Basketball. She has been the team MVP, the Scholar Athlete and was named as the Riverbender Athlete of the Month. In addition to athletics, she has also participated in Student Council and the Book Club.

She has also been involved in tutoring kindergarten through third grade students. Through her aunt, Jimmiela also got involved with a program called “My Sister’s Keeper”. This program had her helping with handing out covid protection items, particularly to widows, children and those in financial need.

Even with this busy schedule, Jimmiela has held a variety of jobs throughout high school, including the Godfrey Corn Maze, the West Alton Firework Tent, Taco Bell and Walmart.

After graduation, Jimmiela plans to attend Tennessee State University in Nashville with plans to become a labor and delivery nurse. She eventually sees herself as someone who will be involved in real estate, renting out houses.

Sydney and Jimmiela were presented with recognition plaques by Andy Bowen, the President of the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club.

