TAYLOR GIBBS and ELIZABETH RAGLAN of Alton High School, were honored as Students of the Month for May by the Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club at the Club’s regular meeting at the Banquet Center on May 9th.

The Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club initiated the Student of the Month program to recognize the accomplishments of area youth. Individuals selected must be a senior and are nominated on the basis of outstanding scholarship, participation in school activities, and/or community service activities.

Students selected for this honor are recognized and presented with an award at a Rotary Club meeting and are eligible to compete for a $5000 scholarship which will be presented to one of the eighteen students honored as a “Student of the Month” during the school year. This is the 14th year of the program and 251 students from the three area high schools have been recipients of this honor.

Taylor Gibbs is the daughter of Shane Gibbs and Mary Lyles of Alton. She has consistently earned a place on the Honor roll and is a member of the Student Council, She has been a member of the Red Bird Nest and the volleyball and softball teams at Alton High. She was selected to the all Conference team in softball as an infielder.

Community service and volunteer work has taken up much of Taylor’s free time. Working on school committees, participating in Food and Blood drives, working with the Madison County Humane Society, and serving meals at the Hope Lodge are just a few of her many activities in this area.

Gibbs plans to attend Webster University to study Public Relations and Communications. She would also hope to prepare herself as a coach so that she could return to the area and coach softball.

Elizabeth Raglan is the daughter of Larry and Lori Stover of Alton. . She has distinguished herself throughout her high school attendance as a member of the Junior ROTC. She has received numerous awards as a participant in that program receiving the Junior ROTC Academic ribbon eight times every semester she has been in the program. She has been recognized as a Distinguished Cadet and a Top Performer, She received the good Citizen Award form the Daughters of the American Revolution as well as the National Defense Committee ROTC medal. She was the recipient of the Patriotism Award from the National Sojourners.

Raglan was recognized as a 2010 Piasa Leader of Tomorrow. She has been an active participant in a number of community service activities and projects being particularly active as a volunteer at the Save Foundation, an organization for people with disabilities. Her ultimate goal is to be a successful businesswoman in her community. Toward that end she plans to enroll at Lewis & Clark Community College and then transfer to the University of Illinois at Springfield

Roland Hansen, President of the Rotary Club, presented each of the students with a plaque recognizing their selection to this honor.

