EMILY FORMEA and JOSEPH TWICHELL of Alton High School were honored by the Alton/Godfrey Club as Students of the Month for April at the Club’s regular meeting at the Banquet Center on April 13th.

The Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club initiated the Student of the Month program to honor the accomplishments of area youth. Individuals selected must be seniors at Alton, Marquette Catholic, or Mississippi Valley Christian High Schools and are chosen on the basis of outstanding scholarship and participation in school and community service activities.

Students selected for this honor are recognized and presented with an award at a Rotary Cub meeting and are eligible to compete for a $5000 Scholarship which will be presented to one of the students honored as a “Student of the Month” during the school year. This is the 18th year of the program and 321 students have been recipients of the honor.

Emily Formea is the daughter of Bob and Dawn Formea. She has consistently achieved a place on the school’s High Honor Roll and is an Illinois State scholar. A member of the National Honor Society, she presently serves as Secretary to that organization and also serves on the Principal’s Advisory Committee.

Formea has been extremely active in student organizations that include Mu Alpha Theta and the Spanish, Physics, Biology, and Interact clubs as well as the Thespian Troupe serving as President. She has also served as musical Student Director for several years. She has been a member of the Redbird swimming

and tennis teams and was selected as team captain of the tennis team, and honored as Athlete of the Month for December. She is very active in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Article continues after sponsor message

She has been an active participant in a number of community service projects sponsored by school and community groups. Upon graduating, Formea plans to attend Bradley University majoring in cell and molecular biology. Her ultimate goal is to achieve a PhD in this field.

Joseph Twichell is the son of Steve and Kara Twichell of Alton. He is an Illinois State Scholar, a Silver Medallion recipient, and has earned a place on the school’s high honor roll every term since enrolling at Alton High.

Twichell has been a member of the Student Council for four years serving as Council president during his sophomore and junior years and presently serving as Council Vice president. A member of the National Honor Society, Twichell also served as team captain for the School’s Scholar Bowl Team.

A member of a number of student organizations including the Red Bird Nest, the Spanish, Physics, and Robotics clubs and Mu Alpha Theta. Twichell has been a participant in the Saturday Scholar program and last year was selected as a Junior Marshall for graduation ceremonies. He has been a member of the Redbird soccer and swimming teams and was selected as President of the Fellowship for Christian Athletes.

He has focused on being active in community service work particularly on school sponsored projects as well as activities associated with the Red Cross, United Way, and Habitat for Humanity. He plans to become a mechanical engineer but has Not yet selected a college.

John Hopkins. President of the Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club presented each of the students with a plaque recognizing their selection to this honor.

More like this: