ALTON - John Bohn, son of John and Bethany Bohn of Godfrey and a 2016 graduate of Alton High School, was selected as “Student of the Year” for the 2015-2016 school year by the Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club. He was selected from among 18 “Students of the Month” from Alton, Marquette Catholic, and Mississippi Valley Christian High Schools who were honored during the past year.

His selection earns him a $6,000 scholarship applicable to tuition and fees at the college of his choice. He was honored at the June 6th meeting of the Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club held at the Ahltemeyer Atrium in the Trimpe Building on the campus of Lewis & Clark Community College.

Bohn becomes the 19th individual selected as a Student of the Year. He was selected as Student of the Month from Alton High School for the Month of September and was class Valedictorian in his graduating class of 463 at Alton High. He has received numerous awards including selection as an Illinois State Scholar, a Silver Medallion Academic Excellence award, a finalist for the Alton Principal’s Excellence in Education Award, and selection as a St. Louis Post Dispatch Scholar Athlete in Hockey.

Bohn has been a member of a number of Student organizations holding leadership positions in many of them particularly as President of the Student Council and the National Honor Society. He was the captain of the Redbird hockey team and contributed of his time and talents to many community service projects sponsored by the school organizations of which he was a member. He will be enrolling at the University of Illinois [Champaign Urbana campus ] as a James Scholar majoring in Chemical Engineering.

In addition to Bohn, other Alton High students honored during the year included Matt Butler, Nicholas Cauley, Kathryn Cronin, Jada Green, Nicholas Hatfield, Bradley Higdon, Jasmine Kay Johnson, Claire McDowell, Ben Moyer, and Anne Ruckman. Marquette Catholic students honored during the year were Nick Berkenbile, Katherine Ditman, Katherine Gierer, Thomas Morrissey, and Andria and Brittany Pace. Kathryn Gleason was honored from Mississippi Valley Christian School.

Dr. Russ Teppen, Principal at Alton High; Mike Slaughter, Principal at Marquette Catholic, and Jerry Fair of MVCA were presented with plaques listing the names of the students honored from their schools during the past year.

Ann Ruckman, a September Student of the Month from Alton High, was honored as the recipient of the Interact Student Service Award as a member and president of the Alton High Interact Club. The award is given to a member of the club who has demonstrated the principles of Rotary through active participation in the club’s activities. The award includes a $300 scholarship. Ruckman plans to enroll at Coe College in the fall.

As a part of the Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club’s investment in area youth, Jeffery Sherwood and Adam Wagner, two Lewis & Clark Community College students were honored with the William E. Moyer Vocational Arts and Science Scholarships of $1,500. Both students are enrolled in LCCC technical programs designed to meet the critical employment needs of the area.

Elizabeth Parker, President of the Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club, praised the students noting that “They represent our best hope for the future, We are proud of the work of our local schools in educating our youth and we hope to continue working closely with our schools in recognizing the accomplishments of their students.” She noted that since the Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club initiated the Student of the Month program 19 years ago, the club has awarded $66,500 in scholarships to the Students of the Year..

