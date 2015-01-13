ALEX PIAZZA of Alton High School and ALLEN THOMPSON of Mississippi Valley Christian School were honored by the Alton/Godfrey Club as STUDENTS OF THE MONTH for JANUARY at the Club’s regular meeting at the Banquet Center on January 12th.

The Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club initiated the Student of the Month program to honor the accomplishments of area youth. Individuals selected must be senior at Alton, Marquette Catholic, or Mississippi Valley Christian High Schools and are chosen on the basis of outstanding scholarship and participation in school and community service activities.

Students selected for this honor are recognized and presented with an award at a Rotary Cub meeting and are eligible to compete for a $5000 Scholarship which will be presented to one of the students honored as a “Student of the Month” during the school year. This is the 18th year of the program and 315 students have been recipients of the honor.

Alex Piazza is the son of Anthony and Susan Piazza of Alton. He is an Illinois State Scholar and a member of the National Honor Society as reflected by his regular nomination to the school’s high honor roll. . He is very active in school organizations that include membership on the Student Council for four years and organizations that include the Biology, Physics, Spanish Clubs and Mu Alpha Theta He is a member of the Red Bird Nest , Student PRIDE, and the Scholar Bowl Team.

Piazza has been a regular on the Redbird soccer team for the past three years and was selected as the Scholar Athlete for that sport at Alton High. He also received honorable mention on the Chicago Fire All- State Academic Team. Alex also was a member of the tennis team as well.

Alex has been heavily involved in community service projects sponsored by many of the organizations with which he is associated. He has particularly active in working with the staff of Camp Ondessonk, a summer camp for school children located in the Shawnee National Forest for the past four years. When he has time he tutors students in Mathematics. He is undecided about the college he plans to attend after graduation but he does plan to major in Mechanical Engineering and Business.

Allen Thompson is the son of Rodney and Judy Thompson of Alton. He has consistently earned a place on the school’s high honor roll throughout his time at Mississippi Valley Christian School. He is presently serving as President of the Senior Class and has served as a Teacher Assistant through his junior and senior year.

Thompson has been a member of the Soccer and basketball teams and served as captain of each of those teams for the past two years. He was also selected to the Homecoming Court for the past several years. Thompson is very involved in service projects associated with his church particularly in work helping the elderly and individuals served at the Hope Center.

Allen has not decided which college he will attend, but plans to major in Finance/Business Administration.

John Hopkins. President of the Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club presented each of the students with a plaque recognizing their selection to this honor.

