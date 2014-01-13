Britta Moyer of Alton High School and Emily Bernhard of Mississippi Valley Christian School were honored as Students of the Month for January by the Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club at the Club’s regular meeting on January 13th at the Banquet Center.

The Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club initiated the Student of the Month program to honor the accomplishments of area youth. Individuals selected must be seniors at Alton, Marquette Catholic, or Mississippi Valley Christian High Schools and are chosen on the basis of outstanding scholarship and participation in school and/or community service activities.

Students selected for this honor are recognized and presented with an award at a Rotary Club meeting and are eligible to compete for a $5000 Scholarship that will be presented to one of the students honored as “Student of the Month” during the school year. This is the 17th year of the program and 299 students have been honored since the program was initiated.

Britta Moyer is the daughter of Donald and Joette Moyer of Alton. She is a member of the National Honor Society and has consistently earned a place on the High Honor Roll. She has earned a Congressional Letter of Achievement every year at Alton High and has been an active member of the Student Council assuming leadership positions in that group.

Moyer has been very active in student activities serving in leadership positions in a variety of student groups that include the Interact Club, Mu Alpha Theta, Future Farmers of America, Biology and German clubs, WYSE, the Redbird Nest and the girl’s soccer team. Moyer has been very active in the school’s music program as a member of the symphonic and concert orchestras as well as the Chamber Strings. As a member of these groups she earned distinction in IHSA solo and ensemble competition. She performs regularly at public presentations by the Chamber Strings.

Clay and Skeet shooting has been a favorite pass time and she has performed exceptionally well earning recognition at state and national Clay Target, Sporting Clays, and Skeet Shooting competitions. In her spare time Moyer has been active in a variety of community service activities sponsored by student and community organizations.

Upon graduating she plans to attend Missouri University of Science and Technology with a major in environmental Engineering.

Emily Renee Bernhard is the Daughter of Paul and Paula Bernhard of Alton.

She ranks first in her class and has consistently earned a place on the President’s List for her efforts as a straight A student. Emily has been very active in school activities serving as senior class president and being selected as Homecoming Queen this past fall .She has been active in the school’s athletic program as a member of the basketball and volleyball teams. She was selected as a captain of the volleyball team and earned selection to several all tournament teams. Her peers selected her to the Christian Leadership award for the past two years.

Bernhard has competed in a number of Illinois Association of Christian Schools Fine Arts competitions and has earned blue ribbon distinction in many areas. She is an accomplished pianist and has performed and earned recognition in state and national competitions as well.

She is very dedicated to her church and has been part of three mission trips to Salt Lake City, Aruba, and Puerto Rico. She participates with local church activities including serving as a regular vacation Bible school instructor. She also puts her musical talents to use in church related activities. After graduating she hopes to major in music therapy.

Gail Weinrich, President of the Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club presented each of the students with a plaque recognizing their selection to this honor.

