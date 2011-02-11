David Lauschke of Alton High School, and Mary McKee of Marquette Catholic High School were honored as Students of the Month for January by the Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club at the Club’s regular meeting at the Banquet Center on February 14th.

The Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club initiated the Student of the Month program to recognize the accomplishments of area youth. Individuals selected must be a senior and are nominated on the basis of outstanding scholarship, participation in school activities, and/or community service activities.

Students selected for this honor are recognized and presented with an award at a Rotary Club meeting and are eligible to compete for a $5000 scholarship which will be presented to one of the eighteen students honored as a “Student of the Month” during the school year. This is the 14th year of the program and 245 students from the three area high schools have been recipients of this honor.

David Lauschke is the son of David and Laura Lauschke of Godfrey. He is serving as President of the National Honor Society as well as President of the Interact Club. Lauschke has consistently served in student leadership roles at Alton High serving on the Student Council for four years and selected as Junior Class President. He is an Illinois State Scholar and finished in third place in the Illinois Mathematics competition.;

David is a member of the Marching 100 and serves on the Band Leadership Council. He has served on the school’s Mathematics team for four years and is a member of Mu Alpha Theta, the mathematics honorary society. He is a member of the Scholar Bowl Team and serves as team captain . He was a member of the Redbird cross country team and was selected as the Scholar Athlete from the team. He has also been active as a member of the Redbird Nest and Encounter.

Lauschke has earned the rank of Eagle Scout a direct result of his many years Of service at the Nature Institute. In his spare time he tutors math students at Alton High. After graduation David plans to enroll at Yale University majoring in Engineering and Business.

Mary McKee is the daughter of Jerry and Georgia McKee of Roxana. She is a member of the National Honor Society and was recognized as a Piasa Leader of Tomorrow, She is a member of the Student Council and serves as Senior Class President. She is a Student Ambassador at Marquette and is actively involved in the Peer Leadership program and Students Against Destructive Decisions.

Article continues after sponsor message

She is a member of the cheerleading squad and serves as team captain. She is a member of the Explorer girls soccer team and serves on the staff of the school newspaper. She is a recipient of the Presidential Achievement award for her many hours of community service. She has been active in St. Mary’s Youth group and has served as a volunteer at numerous events sponsored by cancer organizations for children. She is also active as a volunteer with the St. Mary’s girl scouts program.

McKee plans to attend Southeast Missouri State University and hopes to pursue a major in veterinary medicine.

Roland Hansen, President of the Rotary Club, presented each of the students with a plaque recognizing their selection to this honor.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT

Dr. Thomas Juravich 467-0605

David Lauschke 466-6223

Mary McKee 251-2051

More like this: