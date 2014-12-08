ALTON, ILLINOIS - Sarah Fischer of Alton High School and Brandon Root of Marquette Catholic High were honored as Students of the Month for December by the Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club at the Club’s regular meeting on December 8th at the Banquet Center of Alton Sports Tap.

The Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club initiated the Student of the Month program to honor the accomplishments of area youth. Individuals selected must be seniors at Alton, Marquette Catholic, or Mississippi Valley Christian High Schools and are selected on the basis of outstanding scholarship and participation in school and/or community service activities.

Students selected for this honor are recognized and presented with an award at a Rotary Club meeting and are eligible to compete for a $5000 Scholarship that will be presented to one of the students honored as “Student of the Month” during the school year. This is the 18th year of the program and 313 students have been recipients of this honor since the program was initiated.

Sarah Fischer is the daughter of Edward and Marla Fischer of Alton. Fischer ranks in the upper five percent of her class, has consistently earned a place on the High Honor Roll and is a member of the National Honor Society. She has received a Congressional letter of Achievement for the past three years for her academic and volunteer activities.

A member of the Student Council for four years and has held a number of leadership positions within that group. She has been active in a number of student organizations including Mu Alpha Theta, the biology, social science, physics, and the Spanish clubs. She is a member of the Tatler staff, and is a participant in the Saturday Scholars program.

Sarah has been an active participant in the girls athletic programs at Alton High , She has been a member of the swimming, soccer, and tennis teams and was selected as the Scholar Athlete for the soccer and swimming teams.

Fischer has been very involved in a variety of community service activities associated with the organizations of which she is a member. Her work with the Nature Institute as a camp counselor ranks the highest in terms of her time and commitment. She has also been involved in working with children in the Head Start program, From these activities she has been focused on working with children that may have physical and mental disabilities. She shadowed a speech and occupational therapist in her work and as a result plans to become an occupational therapist enrolling at the University of Mississippi

Brandon Root is the son of Ronald and Diana Root of Dow. He has maintained a 4.0 average since enrolling at Marquette earning him a place on the school’s high honor roll. A member of the National Honor Society, he has been a key member of the school’s Scholar Bowl team for three years. He has been involved in a number of student organizations including the Students Against Destructive Decisions, BCA, WYSE, and the Spanish Club.

Root was the recipient of the Presidential Award for three years for contributing over 100 hours of service in a single school year He has been very committed to church related activities including working at summer Bible camp for the past six years.

Upon graduating Root plans to attend either Quincy or William Woods University.

John Hopkins, President of the Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club, presented each of the students with a plaque recognizing their selection to this honor.

