Joseph Schwartz of Alton High School and Autumn Eberlin of Marquette Catholic High School were honored as Students of the Month for December by the Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club at the Club’s regular meeting on December 9th at the Banquet Center.

The Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club initiated the Student of the Month program to honor the accomplishments of area youth. Individuals selected must be seniors at Alton, Marquette Catholic, or Mississippi Valley Christian High Schools and are chosen on the basis of outstanding scholarship and participation in school and/or community service activities.

Students selected for this honor are recognized and presented with an award at a Rotary Club meeting and are eligible to compete for a $5000 Scholarship that will be presented to one of the students honored as “Student of the Month” during the school year. This is the 17th year of the program and 297 students have been honored since the program was initiated.

Autumn Eberlin is the daughter of Terry and Shelly Eberlin of Alton. She has been a regular on the honor and high honor rolls throughout her career at Marquette. She is a member of the National Honor Society, the Student Council and serves as a Student Ambassador . She has been a member of the Students Against Destructive Decisions and has been a member of the school’s Dance team serving as team captain for the past two years.

She has served as a Counselor at the Nature Institute for four summers and has been active in volunteering for activities at St. Ambrose church and school. Upon graduation she plans to major in Accounting and Finance. Millikin and Missouri State Universities are her preferences at this time.

Joseph Schwartz is the son of Robert and Suzanne Schwartz of Godfrey. Schwartz was selected as an Illinois State Scholar and is a member of the National Honor Society. He has been a participant in the Saturday Scholars program and has been a member of the Student Council for four years presently serving as Treasurer of that group.

Article continues after sponsor message

Schwartz has been active in a number of student organizations that include the Interact Club, WYSE, the Red Bird nest, and Mu Alpha Theta. His skill as a golfer on the school’s golf team has earned him a number of honors including selection to the Southwestern Conference All-Conference team, the All Metro Golf Team, and as the Most Valuable Player on the Redbird golf squad for four years. His scholastic achievements earned him selection as the Scholar Athlete for varsity golf and selection to the Southwestern Conference All Scholastics Team for two years.

In his spare time Schwartz serves as a tutor at the Boys and Girls Club and participates in a number of community service activities sponsored by the Student Council and the St. Ambrose Youth group. He also serves as the junior golf coach at Rolling Hills golf course.

Joseph plans to attend the University of Illinois and major in Accounting

Gail Weinrich, President of the Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club presented each of the students with a plaque recognizing their selection to this honor.

For more information contact:

Dr. Thomas Juravich

Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club

467-0605

tjurav@charter.net



For Interviews:

Autumn Eberlin

420-6828 Joseph Schwartz

910-2200







More like this: