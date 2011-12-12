LAUREN DAVIS of Alton High School and MEGHAN KORTE of Marquette Catholic High School were honored by the Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club as Students of the Month for October at the Banquet Center on December 12th.

The Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club initiated the Student of the Month program to recognize the accomplishments of area youth. Individuals selected must be a senior and nominated on the basis of outstanding scholarship, participation in school and/or community service activities.

Students selected for this honor are recognized and presented with an award at a Rotary Club meeting and are eligible to compete for a $5000 scholarship which will be presented to one of the eighteen students honored as a “Student of the Month” during the school year. This is the 15th year of the program and 259 students from the three area high schools have been recipients of this honor.

Lauren Davis is the daughter of Daniel and Tammy Davis of Godfrey. She is a member of the National Honor Society and ranks in the upper five percent of her class. She was a first place winner in the school’s annual Science Fair and also received first place recognition in WYSE competition held at Lewis & Clark Community College. Her academic performance in mathematics earned her a selection to Mu Alpha Theta, a National Honorary Mathematics Society.

Davis has been very active is school activities as a member of the Student Council, a member of the school’s Mathematics team, and a member of the Spanish and Biology Clubs. She has also been a member of the Redbirds girl’s soccer team for four years as well as playing on select club soccer teams as well.

She has participated in the Saturday’s Scholars program and was selected to participate in the Adventures in Science and Medicine program at St. Louis University this past summer. She has also been a candidate to participate in a special internship program at Washington University.

In her spare time Davis has volunteered her time and effort to a variety of community service activities sponsored through the Student Council and National Honor Society. She has focused most of her volunteer work at the local Community Hope Center.

Davis plans to attend the University of Illinois with a major in Biology and a minor in Spanish. She would ultimately like to become a physician.

Meghan Korte is the daughter of Patrick and Lisa Anne Korte of St. Louis. She has consistently earned a place on the school’s high honor roll and is a member of the National Honor Society. She has been extremely active in the school’s Peer Leadership program. Her academic strengths earned her a place on the Marquette Scholar Bowl team.

Korte is a member of the Student Council, serves as Vice President of the Breast Cancer Awareness and Student Against Destructive Decisions Clubs.

She is a member of the Campus Ministry and the girl’s volleyball team. It is because of her focus on service that has earned Korte recognition. She has been awarded the Presidential Volunteer Service Award, a national service award, three times in her high school career. She has earned more than 675 service hours during her years at Marquette when only 90 service hours were required. Many of her community service hours were spent as a junior volunteer at Christian Hospital.

Although Korte is undecided about a major, she plans to enroll at the University of Missouri at Columbia.

Mike Tillman, President of the Rotary Club, presented each of the students with a plaque recognizing their selection to this honor.

