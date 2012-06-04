Connor Henderson son Lora Meckles and Douglas Henderson of Godfrey and a 2012 graduate of Alton High School was selected as “STUDENT OF THE YEAR” for the 2011-2012 school year by the Alton Godfrey Rotary Club. He was selected from among 18 “Students of the Month” from Alton, Marquette Catholic, and Mississippi Valley Christian High Schools who were honored during the past year.

His selection earns him a $5000 scholarship applicable to tuition and fees at the college of his choice. He was honored at the June 4th meeting of the Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club at the Banquet Center in Alton.

Henderson became the fifteenth individual selected as a Student of the Year. He was selected as Student of the Month from Alton High School for the month of September. He has received numerous awards including recognition as an Illinois State Scholar, recipient of the Silver Medallion Award, President of the National Honor Society and Valedictorian of the Alton High school class of 2012.

Henderson has been extremely active as a student at Alton High. He has been a member of the Student Council for four years, elected President of the school’s choral program, and participated in a wide range of student activities including his participation in the Saturday’s Scholars program, a member of the school’s Mathematics and WYSE teams as well as membership in Mu Alpha Theta[ Honors Calculus Society].

He was particularly active in science and music activities. He earned awards the Illinois Junior Academy of Science and earned gold medals in state competition. He also participated in the Illinois Summer Youth Music program at the University of Illinois and earned a Musical Achievement Scholarship from the faculty at the University. Music, particularly vocal music, has been Henderson’s favorite activity and he has performed with excellence in the Alton High’s musical productions often playing the lead role.

His musical achievements included participation in the All-District/All State Honors Choirs. He has been active in the Conservatory of Music and was a member of Thespian Group 126. The Illinois Music Educators selected him to sing the National Anthem at the Illinois State Basketball Championship.

Henderson’s academic and school activities were complimented by his commitment to service to his community. He has been an active member of the Encounter Youth Ministry that tours the country performing community service and took the leadership in organizing many of the community service projects sponsored by the National Honor Society.

Upon graduation, Henderson will enroll at Vanderbilt University majoring in Physics and vocal performance.

Barb Gilliam, Principal at Alton High School, Joan Conrad, Mississippi Christian School, and Mike Slaughter, Principal at Marquette Catholic High School were presented with plaques listing the names of the students who were honored from their schools during the 2011-2012 school year.

In addition to Henderson, other Alton High students recognized during the past year included Nathan Burklund, Gregory Collins, Shianne Courtney, Lauren Davis, Lucas Edwards, Eric’El Johnson, Dillan Laaker, Madeline Monroe, Ann Rull, Aspen Steiner, and Anna Wong.

Marquette Catholic students honored during the past year included Jonathan Bundy, David Dick, DaltonHalm, Meghan Korte, and Shelby Nichols.

Kaitlyn Sure Allen was honored from Mississippi Valley Christian School.

Rotary President, Mike Tillman, praised the students recognized during the year noting that “They represent our best hope for the future. We are proud of the work of our local schools in educating our youth and we hope to continue working closely with our local schools to recognize the accomplishments of our students.

