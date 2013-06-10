Cody Peckham, son of Robert and Rhonda Peckham of Alton, a 2013 graduate of Alton High School was selected as “STUDENT OF THE YEAR” for the 2012-2013 school year by the Alton Godfrey Rotary Club. He was selected from among 18 “Students of the Month” from Alton, Marquette Catholic, and Mississippi Valley Christian High Schools who were honored during the past year.

His selection earns him a $5000 scholarship applicable to tuition and fees at the college of his choice. He was honored at the June 10th meeting of the Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club held at the Meeting Center at the Alton Sports Tap in Alton.

Peckham became the sixteenth individual selected as a Student of the Year. He was selected as Student of the Month from Alton High School for the month of May and was class Salutatorian in his graduating class of 454 at Alton High. He will be attending the University of Illinois as a James Scholar and will be enrolled in the Chancellor’s honors program for engineering. He plans to major in aerospace engineering.

He has received numerous awards including selection as an Illinois State Scholar, a Silver Medallion, and one of the recipients of the Excellence in Education Award. A member of the National Honor Society, he won the Grand Champion Award in the Lewis & Clark Community College Trebuchet contest.

Peckham was a member of the Marching 100 and a section leader in the group. He was also a member of the jazz and concert bands at Alton High School. He was a member of the Redbird Tennis team and was selected as Scholar Athlete for that program for the past two years. His involvement in student organizations included active memberships in the French, Physics, Robotics, and Mu Alpha Theta Clubs.

Cody has been a volunteer in a number of community activities that included working at his church, working at the Hope Center and Children’s Home and serving as a crew leader on Wilderness Trek expeditions. Peckham was described by a faculty member as a “Precise and methodical thinker whose analytical and thinking skills will bring him success in his university years and career.” “He sets the bar high for student involvement as a leader in the community and is truly a leader of tomorrow.”

Dr. Russ Teppen , Principal at Alton High School, Joan Conrad, Mississippi Christian School, and Mike Slaughter, Principal at Marquette Catholic High School were presented with plaques listing the names of the students who were honored from their schools during the 2012-2013 school year

In addition to Peckham , other Alton High students recognized during the year included Rachel Bear, Lucas Bozovich, Evan Buenger, Kelsey Cunningham, Brendan Farrell, Brian Green, Shaun Hogan, Chloe Huelsmann, Jordan Mayberry, Emily Russell, and Michael Sievers.

Marquette Catholic students honored during the year included Georgia Horn, Jack Miller, Marissa Phelps, Andrew Sanders, and Alexis Silkwood.

Cailin Daniels was honored from Mississippi Valley Christian School.

Madison Klope was honored as the recipient of the Interact Student Service Award as a member of the Alton High Interact Club who demonstrated through her active participation in the club’s activities the principles of Rotary. She will receive a $300 scholarship.

Dr. Robert Hamilton, President of the Club, praised the students who were recognized during the past year noting that “They represent our best hope for the future. We are proud of the work of our local schools in educating our youth and we hope to continue working closely with our local schools in recognizing the accomplishments of their students.” He noted that since the Alton/ Godfrey Rotary Club initiated the program 16 years ago the club has awarded almost $50,00 in scholarships to Students of the Year.

