Chrysa Cousley and Andrew Henry of Alton High School were honored as Students of the Month for April by the Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club at the Club’s regular meeting on October 14th at the Banquet Center Alton Sports Tap.

The Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club initiated the Student of the Month program to honor the accomplishments of area youth. Individuals selected must be seniors at Alton, Marquette Catholic, or Mississippi Valley Christian High Schools and are chosen on the basis of outstanding scholarship and participation in school and/or community service activities.

Students selected for this honor are recognized and presented with an award at a Rotary Club meeting and are eligible to compete for a $5000 Scholarship that will be presented to one of the students honored as “Student of the Month” during the school year. This is the 17th year of the program and 305 students have been recipients of this honor since the program was initiated.

Chrysa Cousley is the daughter of Jean Cousley of Alton. She is a member of the National Honor Society and has been a four year member of the National Honor Roll . Her academic achievements include a Silver Medallion Award, and membership in Platinum Alpha, Mu Alpha Theta Mathematics Society, the Foreign Language Society and serving as a Junior Marshall at the 2013 graduation ceremonies.

Cousley has been a member of the Student Council for four years serving as President of that group for the past two years. She was captain of the varsity cheerleaders for the past three years and for two years was selected as a Scholar Athlete for that activity She has been a member of the Concert and Celebration Choirs and served as a Student Ambassador for four years. Her club memberships are numerous and include the Spanish and Biology Clubs as well as Student Pride. She has been a participant in Dodgeball for three years and the annual Powderpuff game for the past two years.

Her community service activities include service as the annual Blood Drive Coordinator for the Student Council, , involvement in the Community Christmas, the Coats for Kids, the Susan Komen Race for the Cure, working as part of the RiverBend Growth Association’s Young Adults Committee, and serving as a sponsor for the annual Little Redbird Cheer Camp.

Cousley plans to enroll at the University of Missouri-Columbia and major in Business Management.

Andrew Henry is the son of Robert and Jennifer Henry of Godfrey. He is also a member of the National Honor Society and the Student Council. He has been a member the Alton High Orchestra and has earned distinction in IMEA music competition in violin and ensemble. He has been a member of the Alton High Robotics team and earned first place in the Illinois Drafting Educators Association state competition.

His organizational memberships include the Drafting, Robotics, and Biology Clubs, the Red Bird Nest, and the School’s Orchestra. He has been a member of the Redbird Soccer team for the past four years. He has also been involved in a number of community service activities sponsored through the high school organizations of which he has been a member.

Henry plans to enroll at Southern Illinois University –Edwardsville and major in Mechanical Engineering and Computer Science and hopes to achieve a Masters degree. He is extremely interested in robotics and new applications to emerging technologies.

Gail Weinrich, President of the Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club presented each of the students with a plaque recognizing their selection to this honor.

