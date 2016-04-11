ALTON - Claire McDowell and Bradley Higdon from Alton High School were honored as Students of the Month for the month of April by the Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club at the Club’s regular meeting on April 11th at the Banquet Center of Alton Sports Tap.

Students selected for this honor are recognized and presented with an award at a Rotary Club meeting and are eligible to compete for a $6,000 Scholarship that will be presented to one of the students honored as “Student of the Month” during the school year. This is the 19th year of the program and 337 students have been recipients of this honor since the program was initiated.

Claire McDowell is the daughter of Reid and Angela McDowell of Alton. She is a member of the National Honor Society and her outstanding academic performance has qualified her as an Illinois State Scholar and a Silver Medallion Award Recipient.

Claire has been extremely active in a number of student organizations that include serving as Vice President of the Interact club, serving as Secretary of Power of Peers and Managing Editor of the Redbird Word. She was selected as the Scholar Athlete for the volleyball team and was a recipient of the Abraham Lincoln Readers Choice Award from the Illinois School Library Association.

McDowell has been active in many community service projects that were sponsored by the many organizations of which she is a member. She plans to major in Psychology at SIUC . Her ultimate goal is to earn a Doctorate and become a Clinical Psychologist.

Bradley Higdon is the son of John and Jane Higdon of Alton. He is a member of the National Honor Society and a Silver Medallion recipient. He was the runner-up for the Alton Administrator’s Excellence in Education Award. He was also awarded an academic scholarship by the Optimist Club.

Higdon has been a member of the Student Council for four years, participated in the Saturdays Scholars program and been an active participant in a number of community service projects sponsored by the Student Council , the National Honor Society, and his church. He plans to attend Maryville University and major in Cyber Security and Information Systems.

Elizabeth Parker, President of the Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club presented each of the students with a plaque recognizing their selection to this honor.

