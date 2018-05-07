ALTON - Alicia Dyer and Ethan Kercher of Alton High School were honored as Students of the Month for May by the Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club at the Club’s regular meeting at Gentelin’s Restaurant.

Students selected for this honor are recognized and presented with an award at a Rotary Club meeting and are eligible to compete for a $6000 Scholarship that will be presented to one of the students honored as “Student of the Month” during the school year. This is the 21st year of the program and 379students have been recipients of this honor since the program was initiated.

Alicia Dyer is the daughter of Rick and Michelle Dyer of Godfrey. She is a member of the National Honor Society, a recipient of a Silver Medallion, and Platinum Alpha awards and selected for the Alton Principals Excellence in Education Award. She served as Secretary of Mu Alpha Theta and chosen as a Junior Marshall at the Alton High Graduation

Dyer has been active is school organizations and activities serving as a member of the Student Council. She has been an officer of three organizations and demonstrated her leadership and commitment to service. She is a member of the Thespian Society, and participated in musical productions sponsored by that group as well as performances by the Youth and Snow Choirs. She has been busy with community service activities sponsored by the school organizations of which she has been a member.

Dyer plans to attend the University of Missouri where she was accepted in the Honors College and will major in Accounting. She hopes to receive a Masters Degree in Accounting.

Ethan Kercher is the son of Robert and Lisa Kercher of Alton. Kercher is a member of the National Honor Society , the Student Council and Mu Alpha Theta. He served as goalie of the Redbird Soccer team, and received awards in regional and state competition in drafting.

Ethan became an Eagle Scout in the eighth grade and has continuously been involved in scouting activities and service projects. He has personified the ideals of scouting in his dedication and commitment. His nomination to the Order of Arrow an honor society of the Boys Scouts has enabled him to do service work in improving Boy Scout camps and service projects. He also serves as vice president of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and is very active in that group.

After graduation Ethan plans to attend Lewis & Clark Community College and subsequently transfer to the University of Illinois and major in Architecture.

Ron Mayhew, President of the Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club presented each student with a plaque representing their selection to this honor.

