ALTON - The Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club presented Alton Community Unit School District #11 (ACUSD11) kindergarten classrooms with new manipulatives and games to promote literacy.

On Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, Rotary Club members met at Gilson Brown and Lovejoy Elementary Schools to present the kindergarten teachers with the new literacy materials. They will do the same on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, at Eunice Smith and Lewis & Clark Elementary Schools. Club Directors Ron Mayhew and Damian Jones explained that this project is an important part of what the Rotary Club does in the Riverbend community.

“This is a literacy project we do every year,” Mayhew said. “We tried to [think], ‘Okay, what are we going to do differently to help kids become better readers?’ That’s what it’s all about.”

Lovejoy Principal John Ducey introduced the Rotary Club members and explained to students what the Rotary Club does in the community. Mayhew and Young asked the students how many of them can read and told them that the donation will help them learn how to be better readers. Students can play with the games and manipulatives when they are in smaller groups or working with “reading centers” in the classroom.

The Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club has supplied ACUSD11 with literacy materials for the past 14 years. They apply for a grant every year so they can buy books or games for elementary students to enjoy.

Elaine Kane, ACUSD11 assistant superintendent, worked closely with the Rotary Club to coordinate this donation. She noted her appreciation for the Club’s donation and their commitment to the district.

“It’s just year after year, project after project,” Kane said. “This community is so fortunate to have such a large group of supporters in the schools.”

For more information about the Alton-Godfrey Rotary Club, visit their official website at AltonGodfreyRotary.org.

