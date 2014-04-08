Your local Kiwanis club is hosting their 34th Annual Prayer Breakfast on Tuesday, May 13 at 7:30am. It will be held at the Lewis and Clark Commons. This year's speaker will be Mr. Ben Fainer, who was a survivor of the Holocaust. He will tell how he, as a boy of nine, was taken with his family from their home in Poland and confined for six years in concentration camps in Poland and Germany. While his father also survived, his mother and three siblings did not. Mr. Fainer has been a resident of St. Louis for many years and after sixty years of silence, decided to tell about his life so that others will know of the Holocaust.

In the past this event has been well attended and supported by the community. We invite you to join this year. The breakfast begins promptly at 7:30am and concludes by 9:00am. You will leave feeling good that you have taken part in asking for spiritual guidance for our world, nation, community and your own life.

Tickets for the breakfast are $15 and can be purchased by calling Jerry Gibson at (618) 466-0158 or by mailing a check to Alton-Godfrey Kiwanis, PO Box 5248, Godfrey, IL 62035. The Kiwanis club is also seeking sponsors for this event; sponsoring organizations will receive a reserved table, 10 tickets to the event, and the organization's name will be included on the back of the program.

Anyone with questions about sponsorship or the breakfast itself, or hoping to make a reservation, is encouraged to call Jerry Gibson at (618) 466-0158.

