ALTON - Co-tournament director Jesse Macias announced Friday the 2018 city tennis championships, the Alton/Godfrey Closed, will take place over different two weeks again this summer.

Macias said the singles portion of the event will take place June 12-13 at Alton High School. The doubles championships will be held on June 26-27, also at Alton High as well as Lewis and Clark Community College.

The tournament is split over the separate dates to give players a chance to play more divisions in singles and doubles.

Co-director Macias said: “In doubles especially, some people will play open, mixed, and family doubles. There is no way to play that many doubles matches in addition to singles matches in just two days, so we have divided the tournament over two weeks in June.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The tournament attracts recreational, high school, and college players. Macias said the tournament is called the Closed because it is open only to players from the Riverbend area.

"Last year we had players from Roxana, Jerseyville, Bethalto, and beyond," he said. "Everyone is invited to play. All the players know each other and most have competed against one another on the courts.

"Robert Logan and I started this a few years ago and it has really grown into a big community event.”

Players wanting to sign up can contact Jesse Macias at jmacias@altonschools.org.

Registration is taking place right now for both events, with singles closing on June 10. Players may sign up for doubles through June he cost is $20 for one division and $10 for any additional division.

More like this: