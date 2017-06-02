ALTON - The 2017 area tennis championships, the Alton/Godfrey Closed, is coming up in the near future at Alton High School and Lewis and Clark Community College.

Entries are being sought for the events that will take place over two different weeks this summer. The singles portion of the event will take place June 13, 14, and 15 at Alton High School and Lewis and Clark Community College.

The doubles championships will be held on June 27-29 at Alton High and Lewis and Clark Community College.

Alton/Godfrey Closed Tennis Tournament Director Jesse Macias said splitting the tournament over two weeks will give players a chance to compete in as many events as desired.

“We tried holding the singles and doubles at the same time and it did not work out," he said. "This format allows a player to compete in two draws in singles, and later to compete in two different draws in the doubles tournament. The Closed is about getting people on the courts and hosting two different tournaments will help. ”

Article continues after sponsor message

The tournament attracts recreational, high school, and college players. Macias, “It is a great community event. All the competitors know each other and that makes each match a little more exciting. Plus the cost is low ($20) and there is no USTA membership required.”

The tournament is open to players from the entire Riverbend area and flights include: Men’s and Women’s Open; 18, 16, and 14 and under; and Men’s and Women’s over 35.

“We will have players from Alton and Godfrey, plus Jerseyville, Roxana and other places too,” Macias said. "The tournament is a fundraiser for the Alton High School tennis programs."

Information for the tournament can be found on the Alton High School athletic website or players wishing to compete can also register by contacting Jesse Macias at jmacias@altonschools.org.

Registration is taking place right now for both events, with singles registration closing on June 11.

More like this: