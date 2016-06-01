ALTON - The 2016 city tennis championships, the Alton/Godfrey Closed, will take place over different two weeks this summer.

The singles portion of the event will take place June 7, 8, and 9 at Alton High School. The doubles championships will be held on June 29 and 30 at Alton High and Lewis and Clark Community College.

Tournament director Jesse Macias said the new format will give players a chance to compete in as many events as desired.

“We tried holding the singles and doubles at the same time and it did not work out," he said. "We got the idea of splitting up the tournament from Quincy and we think it will benefit all the competitors. Players can compete in singles and doubles, without playing three or four matches a day.”

The tournament attracts recreational, high school, and college players.

Macias said, “It is a great community event. All the competitors know each other and that makes each match a little more exciting. We have players of all ages and skill level.”

The tournament is a fundraiser for the Alton High tennis programs.

Information for the tournament can be found on the Alton High School athletic website for tennis under tournaments. Tennis players can also contact Jesse Macias at jmacias@altonschools.org. Registration is taking place right now for both events. Singles registration ends next Tuesday.

