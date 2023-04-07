ALTON - The YWCA Southwestern Illinois Board of Directors recently announced the addition of its three newest Board Members for Alton: Desira Caffey, Dr. Dorothy Mosby, and Kidada Miller. All three women have connections to Alton, and YWCA of Alton Executive Director Dorothy Hummel said they bring a diverse set of professional backgrounds to the board.

“These women bring a wealth of professional experience and knowledge to the YWCA Board of Directors,” YWCA of Alton Executive Director Dorothy Hummel said. “Being long-term area residents and active community volunteers for many years, these women know our community well and truly are poised to assist YWCA in furthering our goals of eliminating racism and empowering women.”

Desira Caffey is a graduate of Alton High School and has been an advocate for the disabled for over 25 years. She received her bachelor’s degree from Illinois State University, her master’s degree from Fontbonne University, and currently serves as the Regional Director for Marion County Horizon Center providing residential care for disabled adults.

Caffey has also been involved with The National Negro Council of Women, Girls, Inc., Lewis & Clark Habitat for Humanity, Jack and Jill of America, AADD (Association on Aging and Developmental Disabilities), and the New Life Evangelistic Center. She is married with two children.

Article continues after sponsor message

Dr. Dorothy Mosby is an Alton, IL native. She was educated by the Alton School District and also graduated from Alton High School. Mosby earned a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice, a Master of Arts in School and Professional Counseling, a Master of Education in School Administration, and a Doctoral degree in Curriculum and Instruction. She is currently the Curriculum Director for the Madison School District and is married with 3 children.

Before she transitioned to the Madison School District, she worked as a guidance counselor and then was promoted to assistant principal for the Alton School District, where she worked for 15 years. In her spare time, she is the educational coordinator for the 100 Black Men of Southern Illinois.

Mosby has organized several successful fundraisers and raised over $25,000 to coordinate educational trips for members of the Pathways to Manhood/Womanhood. She is currently fundraising to take the members to Memphis, TN. She has also directed fundraisers for students in the program to receive money for summer school, medical supplies, and supplies for college.

Kidada Miller was born and raised in Alton and currently resides in Granite City. She has a 25-year Associate degree in Accounting and currently works as the Administrator and CFO for Venice Township in Madison. Outside of her duties at the Township, she's an entrepreneur and Certified Luxury Event & Floral Designer, owning Creations by Kidada, LLC. and the K. Miller Collection luxury home decor line.

Her entrepreneurial journey began at the YWCA of Alton, where she became a partner and hosted the first Daddy-Daughter and Mother-Son Dances in 2009. She married her high school sweetheart, Rahshun, in 2002, hosts summits in the area, and is an advocate for racial justice.

Established in 1918, YWCA of Alton is part of the largest and oldest women’s organization in the world. YWCA is sponsored by Morrissey Contracting Company, Inc. and Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery. To learn more, visit altonywca.com.

More like this: