ALTON - On Thursday, March 14, 2024, the YWCA celebrated 2024’s Women of Distinction ahead of their annual gala on April 25.

“Each year, the YWCA nominates and honors ten women in the community who are doing great things and embodying the mission of the YWCA, which is eliminating racism and empowering women,” explained Desira Caffey, chair of the event. “We highlight those women and shine a spotlight on their work in hopes to inspire other women and other children and young girls in the community.”

This year’s Women of Distinction are Nana Becoat, Kristen Burns, Annette Campbell, Shanyra Cox, Teresa Howard-Johnson, Marlene Lewis, Apryll Pittman, Juanita Shaw, Anne Tyree and Jeanne Wuellner. RiverBender.com will publish profiles of each woman throughout the next week.

“To meet this year’s honorees has been very exciting,” said co-chair Rhonda Cox. “Just to be in their presence and hear their stories and hear what inspires them and also to understand that their missions are definitely in line with the Y’s mission of empowering women and eliminating racism. It’s been very exciting. We’ve had a great day.”

Caffey noted that the Women in Distinction Gala is also the YWCA’s biggest fundraiser. They collect donations to fund the programs that the organization sponsors throughout the year. For more information about the Women in Distinction Gala on April 25, including how to buy tickets, visit the official event page on Facebook.

