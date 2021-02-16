ALTON - YWCA of Metro East is putting forth a locally driven, multi-racial movement to increase voter participation by putting the needs and interests of everyday people at the center of local elections all over Madison County in 2021. “We know that when candidates speak to the issues that matter, our communities are more likely to vote,” observed Faye Taylor, member of the YWCA ‘s Get Out the Vote Project. “We also know that traditional engagement opportunities are limited due to COVID-19. That is why we are reaching out to potential voters to find out what they think.”

To accomplish this, the GOTV Project, part of the YWCA Advocacy Committee, developed a Google Doc which can be accessed from this link by clicking on the link https://tinyurl.com/voterengageywca. Information will also be available on the organization’s Facebook page and on its website, www.altonywca.com. “We are inviting people all over Madison County to take a few minutes to fill out this form and let us know what issues are important to them,” Ms. Taylor stated. “The first question is, ‘If you were across the table from your local candidate, what would you ask him/her?’”

On Monday, March 15, 2021, the GOTV Project will host a virtual candidate forum for the Village of Godfrey mayoral candidates at 7:00 p.m. via Zoom. At that time, questions received from Godfrey citizens will be put to the participating candidates. To register for this event, please go to this link: https://tinyurl.com/GodfreyVote.

Likewise, a virtual mayoral candidate forum has been scheduled for Tuesday, March 23, at 7:00 p.m., where questions from Alton citizens will be addressed to the participating mayoral candidates. To register for this event, please go to this link: https://tinyurl.com/AltonVote

“If we receive questions from citizens in towns other than Alton and Godfrey, we will track the responses by municipality and share the questions with the candidates from the applicable village, town or city, asking for their response,” Ms. Taylor disclosed. “These responses will be provided to the public, via the YWCA website and candidates will be invited to respond directly to the person posing the question,” she added.

“We hope that people in the community will share their questions and concerns with us so that we can share those with the people who will be in a position to address those concerns if elected,” Ms. Taylor said. “Please let us know what is on your mind in this election and what issues you think should be a priority for elected officials in your own town. When candidates speak to issues that matter, citizens are more likely to vote. That is our goal.”

The on-line document is available now. If you are unable to access the on-line document, you can still submit your question, in writing, to the YWCA GOTV Project, 304 E. Third Street, Alton, IL 62002. Please include your street address, as well as your email address if you have one. You are asked to submit your question(s) by March 8, 2021. If you have any questions or need assistance with registration, please contact YWCA at 618.465.7774.

