ALTON – YWCA of Alton regrets to inform the community that the Women of Distinction Event, rescheduled for September 17, has been officially canceled. After careful consideration, the Women of Distinction Committee has come to the difficult conclusion that it is not possible to hold an event to allow all necessary persons to attend while still in compliance with the COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2) regulations and recommendations

The 2021 Women of Distinction Event is tentatively scheduled for late April 2021, during which the YWCA of Alton will honor the 2020 and the 2021 Women of Distinction. The 2020 Women of Distinction honorees include Dr. Wendy Adams, State Senator Rachelle Aud Crowe, Nancy Berry, Rosetta Brown, Monica Ellebracht, Olivia Ann Ervin, Angela Gray, Lisa Renee Hayes, Sherry McCrady, Robyne O’Mara, Kendra Stiff, and Virginia Woulfe-Beile. Nominations for the 2021 Women of Distinction will open later this year.

“The Women of Distinction Event honors a group of outstanding women leaders in our community. The decision to cancel the 2020 WOD Event was a sad, but necessary one. The health and safety of the community has to take precedence. We look forward to honoring not one, but two, groups of exceptional women in 2021.” said Lisa Brown, YWCA Board Member and Women of Distinction Event Co-Chair.

For anyone who generously provided support for the 2020 event through sponsorship, advertisements, or reservation purchases, the Women of Distinction Committee has asked that they consider making a donation to YWCA instead. COVID-19 has caused harsh economic conditions and has significantly affected the YWCA of Alton. While we are hit hard by the pandemic, we have continued to offer our Child Enrichment and Community Tutoring programs. It would mean the world to us if you would consider making it a donation so that we can continue to offer successful programming. YWCA will happily provide full refunds if requested.

YWCA of Alton is continuing with the annual Women of Distinction Raffle and requests the public to support this Raffle. Cash prizes will be award in the amount of $1,000, $500, $250, and $125. Raffle prizes have been generously donated by Dr. Stephanie Monroe, River Bend Chiropractic, Barbara Morrissey McGrew, Morrissey Contracting Company, Lisa Nielsen & Michael Moehn, Sharon Pratt, RE/MAX River Bend, and Cameo Holland, City of Alton Treasurer. Raffle tickets are $10 each or 6 tickets for $50. Raffle tickets may be purchased online at https://www.altonywca.com or by calling 618.465.7774. Fahnestock Financial will be responsible for pulling the winning raffle tickets on Thursday, October 1, 2020.

If you have any questions, please contact YWCA of Alton at 618.465.7774 or email us at info@altonywca.com.

Established in 1918, YWCA of Alton is part of the largest and oldest women’s organization in the world. YWCA of Alton tailors our programs to meet the unique needs of our communities, as aligned with three key national platforms: racial justice and civil rights, empowerment and economic advancement of women and girls, and health and safety of women and girls.

YWCA of Alton is proudly sponsored by Alton Memorial Hospital, Morrissey Contracting Company, Inc., and Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery.

