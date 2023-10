Alton wrestlers place tops from region at state Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Here are the results from area schools at this weekend's IHSA Individual State Wrestling Tournament, which was held at Champaign-Urbana's State Farm Center: FRIDAY CLASS 3A 145: Quarterfinals – Phyllip DeLoach (Alton) defeated Johnny Mogousis (LaGrange Lyons) 6-4; Semifinals – Eric Barone (Crystal Lake South) defeated DeLoach 6-4 152: Quarterfinals - Nicholas DeLoach (Alton) defeated Keone Derain (St. Charles East) 3-2; Semifinals – Matt Rowland (Villa Park Willowbrooks) defeated DeLoach 5-0 160: Quarterfinals – David Riojas (Mt. Carmel) defeated Qiante Wagner (Alton) 5-1; First Round Wrestleback: Wagner defeated Sage Heller (Deerfield) 15-9 CLASS 2A 132: Quarterfinals - Noah Keefe (New Lenox Lincoln-Way) defeated Drake Boverie (Civic Memorial) 8-4; First-Round Wrestlebacks – Brandon Critchfield (Jersey) defeated Blaize Punke (Washington) 6-1; Boverie defeated Kenny Barber (Mundelein Central) 7-5 152: Quarterfinals – Luke Fortua (Lombard Montini) pinned Brayton Williams (Civic Memorial) 3:00; First-Round Wrestlebacks - Williams pinned Paul Sewell (Country Club Hills Hillcrest) 2:37 CLASS 1A 106: Quarterfinals - Josh Fiegel (Harvard) defeated James Henseler (Roxana) 6-0; First-Round Wrestlebacks – Henseler defeated Cole Hilliard (Peotone) 15-0 126: Quarterfinals – Dalton Brito (Roxana) defeated Jake Worms (Glasford Illini Bluffs) 4-2; Semifinals – Printice Walls (Dakota) defeated Brito 8-3 Article continues after sponsor message 132: Quarterfinals – Tanner Coleman (Peoria Heights) defeated Jarod Foiles (Roxana) 8-2; First-Round Wrestlebacks – Foiles pinned Austin Wetsel (Princeton) 1:12 SATURDAY CLASS 3A 145: Wrestlerback Semifinals – Phyllip DeLoach (Alton) defeated Nick Gassboro (Chicago Marist) 2-1; Third-Place Bout – Nick Foster (Belleville West) defeated DeLoach 3-2 152: Wrestleback Semifinals – Nicholas DeLoach (Alton) defeated Alex Gonzalez (West Aurora) injury default; Third-Place Bout - Jawan Edmond (Hinsdale Central) defeated DeLoach 9-1. 160: Wrestlerback Quarterfinals – Tom Slattery (Orland Park Sandburg) defeated Qiante Wagner (Alton) 5-3 CLASS 2A 132: Wrestleback Quarterfinals – Drake Bovery (Civic Memorial) defeated We Rachal (Chicago Washington) 15-2; Brandon Crutchfield (Jersey) defeated Marquez Roberson (East St. Louis) 5-4; Wrestleback Semifinals – Bovery pinned Robert Zebraskus (Chicago DeLaSalle) 2:50; Noah Keefe (New Lenox Lincoln-Way West) defeated Crutchfield 8-4; Fifth-Place Bout – Crutchfield defeated Zebraskus 15-2; Third-Place Bout; Keefe defeated Bovery 7-6 152: Wrestleback Quarterfinals – Brayden Williams (Civic Memorial) defeated Jake Wright (Grayslake North) 2-1; Wrestleback Semifinals – Nick Remke (Woodstock Marian) pinned Williams 2:32; Fifth-Place Bout – Gabe Pleasants (Morton) defeated Williams 4-3 CLASS 1A 103: Wrestleback Quarterfinals – James Henseler (Roxana) defeated Augustus Linke (Morrison) 4-2; Wrestleback Semifinals – R.J. Marrero (Petersburg PORTA) defeated Henseler 12-0; Fifth-Place Bout – Josh Fiegel (Harvard) defeated Henseler 7-0 126: Wrestleback Semifinals – Will Lucie (Warsaw) pinned Dalton Brito (Roxana) 5:40; Fifth-Place Bout – Brito defeated Jake Worms (Glasford Illini Bluffs) 7-3 More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip