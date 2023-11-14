ALTON – John Simmons, President and CEO of AltonWorks today announced the start of a hotel feasibility study for a proposed new hotel in downtown Alton. The study will be conducted by HVS, a leading hotel consulting firm with offices in St. Louis and around the United States.

The study will assess the demand for a new hotel in the downtown area of Alton, as well as the feasibility of developing and operating such a hotel. The study will consider a variety of factors, including Alton's economic development plans, the competitive landscape, and the availability of land and financing. HVS last completed an Alton area hotel feasibility study in 2014. This current study will build on the results of the previous study.

“We are excited to move forward with this hotel feasibility study,” said John Simmons. “We believe there is strong demand for a new hotel in downtown Alton. To realize the long-term vision of downtown Alton, we need a variety of accommodations to attract tourists to the region and allow them to stay and enjoy what Alton has to offer. This study will help us make important decisions in our development plans moving forward. ”

The study is expected to be completed by the end of the year. AltonWorks will use the results of the study in planning the next steps for the Stratford Hotel and other potential sites. AltonWorks believes Alton is the perfect location for a weekend getaway for travels across the Midwest.

Article continues after sponsor message

HVS is a leading hotel consulting firm that has conducted feasibility studies for hotels around the world. The company has a team of experienced professionals who have a deep understanding of the hotel industry.

The hotel feasibility study is an important step in the process of developing a new hotel. The study will help to determine whether the project is feasible and will provide valuable information that can be used to make decisions about the hotel's design, location, and financing.

This study follows an additional study that will be undertaken for Godfrey, Illinois for locations around I-255.

More like this: