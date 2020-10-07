EDWARDSVILLE — An Alton woman pleaded guilty today to the death of her 14-year-old diabetic daughter.

Amber Hampshire (d.ob. 12/9/79) pleaded guilty to one count of Involuntary Manslaughter, a Class 2 felony. The defendant was charged on December 27, 2018, for concealing Emily Hampshire’s (d.o.b. 10/22/04) diabetes and failing to provide her with the appropriate medical treatment which led to Emily’s death by diabetic ketoacidosis.

If the case would have proceeded to trial, the state would have presented evidence and testimony from doctors, nurses, social workers, teachers, and phone records of Emily. Members of the Alton Police Department would also testify to their investigation.

Emily was diagnosed with diabetes in October 2013. Following her diagnosis, Amber received an education, insulin, and information to manage the disease. In 2016, the Defendant filled out a school physical form that asked about diabetes diagnosis, special diet, blood sugar, etc. and she checked no to all.

In February of 2018 doctors and social workers at St. Louis Children’s Hospital in St. Louis, MO examined Emily after her blood sugar levels were out of control. Amber, who was at the hospital with her daughter, again received an education, materials, and insulin yet failed to provide any treatment to her daughter. The medical staff informed the defendant that her daughter could die from diabetic ketoacidosis if she was not treated properly. Following the February visit, three follow-up appointments were scheduled for March, June, and September. The June appointment was canceled by the hospital; March and September were no shows by Amber and her daughter.

Further evidence would have shown Children’s Hospital faxed over a health care plan after Emily’s hospitalization. Emily’s teachers would testify that the Defendant advised the school these records were a mistake and that her daughter did not have diabetes.

On November 1, 2018, Emily was transported to St. Anthony’s Hospital in Alton, IL after a 911 call that she was not breathing. From there she was immediately airlifted to Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital. While at Cardinal Glennon the Defendant was asked for her daughter’s medical records from Children’s Hospital and she refused. On November 3, 2018, Emily passed away.

Alton Police Department interviewed Amber and she denied that she had any religious or financial reasons for why she concealed her daughter’s diabetes. Search warrants of the house found manuals, test booklets, and insulin all from Children’s Hospital. Furthermore, a search warrant of Emily’s phone found text messages from Emily to a friend sharing that she was diabetic.

State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons acknowledged the vital work of Assistant State’s Attorney’s Kathleen Nolan and Ali Foley of the State’s Attorney’s Office Children’s Justice Division. Gibbons also commended the investigation by the Alton Police Department, Department of Children and Family Services, Madison County Child Advocacy Center, and the many medical experts.

“A mother is supposed to protect her child. Above all else," Gibbons said. "This defendant violated that sacred responsibility in the worst possible way. She lied to authorities and lied to the community in order to hide her criminal behavior that ultimately took the life of her daughter. She will be held accountable for these awful actions. Thank you to the Alton Police Department and our Children's Justice Division for fighting for Emily when her mother failed to do so,” stated First Assistant State’s Attorney Crystal Uhe.

Hampshire’s plea was accepted by Circuit Judge Kyle Napp. Under Illinois law, Involuntary Manslaughter has a sentencing range of 3-14 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. The sentencing hearing is not yet set.

