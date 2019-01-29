EDWARDSVILLE - An indictment was filed against Amber Hampshire last week for failing to provide medical treatment for her daughter.

Hampshire was charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter a class 2 felony and one count of endangering the life or health of a child, a class 3 felony, after the death of her daughter.

Court records state that Hampshire’s actions of concealing and withholding the appropriate medication and treatment for her daughter which resulted in her November 2018 death from diabetic ketoacidosis.

Hampshire entered a not guilty plea with her attorney requesting “a speedy jury trial’ early this month and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, January 31.

Allegedly, Hampshire was made aware of her daughter’s diabetes in late 2013 and was prescribed insulin injections as recently as February 2018.

