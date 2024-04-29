ALTON - A woman from Alton faces several felony charges after allegedly invading someone’s home, hitting a resident in the head with a hammer, and more described in Madison County court documents.

Kara N. Brown, 23, of Alton, was charged with two counts of home invasion (both Class X felonies), aggravated domestic battery (a Class 2 felony), domestic battery (a Class 3 felony), and unlawful possession of methamphetamine (a Class 3 felony).

On April 14, 2024, Brown allegedly entered someone’s residence without authority and injured a resident after striking them in the head with a hammer. She also reportedly had less than five grams of methamphetamine in her possession at the time of the offense.

According to a petition to deny her pretrial release, Brown was “armed with a taser and a hammer” when she arrived at the residence and began fighting with a female resident. Her arrival and the initial attack were caught on video surveillance.

“She began fighting with the female resident, and pushed past her to find her ex-boyfriend, who was inside,” the petition states. “She located him and struck him in the head with a hammer, causing a severe laceration. She then fled.”

Officers found Brown’s purse, which had been left at the scene with methamphetamine inside. She was arrested and “admitted to being present at the residence,” according to the petition.

Brown’s case was presented by the East Alton Police Department, and court documents indicate she was remanded to be held in jail until her initial appearance in court.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

