ALTON - A woman from Alton has been charged with aggravated and domestic battery after allegedly stabbing someone on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024, according to recently filed Madison County court documents.

Sandra A. Kenshalo, 58, of Alton, was charged with one count each of aggravated battery and domestic battery. According to court documents, Kenshalo “used a deadly weapon, a kitchen knife, and stabbed [the victim] in the arm causing injury.”

According to a petition to deny Kenshalo’s pretrial release, the victim in this case advised officers that they had been in a verbal argument with Kenshalo before she entered the victim’s bedroom and stabbed them in the arm, causing them to flee from the residence. Officers reportedly located the knife suspected of being used in the attack.

Kenshalo was charged with a Class 3 felony for aggravated battery and a Class A misdemeanor for domestic battery. Court documents indicate she was ordered remanded to jail until her initial appearance in court.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

