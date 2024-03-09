ALTON - A woman from Alton who reportedly stabbed someone with a stick or other object has been ordered released from custody after the state failed to provide sufficient evidence of the alleged weapon, according to Madison County court documents.

Shania B. Cook, 19, of Alton, was charged with aggravated battery on Feb. 22, 2024. The description of her charge states that she caused great bodily harm to an individual by stabbing them “multiple times with a sharpened object causing internal injuries.”

A petition was filed to deny Cook’s pretrial release, which was later denied due to a lack of “clear and convincing evidence,” according to a Release Order filed by the 3rd Judicial Circuit Court of Madison County.

“Officers arrived at [the 2400 block of] Henderson [Street] after reports of multiple vehicles in the roadway,” the release order states. “When officers arrived, the vehicles had dispersed but officers spoke to the defendant who gave a statement and cooperated. The defendant stated that a large group of females in multiple vehicles showed up to fight her.

“The defendant reported that multiple females were yelling at her to come outside. The defendant stated that she went outside and an altercation occurred between herself and M.S. followed. The defendant stated that she defended herself by biting and stabbing the victim with a stick.

“Later the defendant told officers she wasn't sure what she stabbed the victim with but that she was attempting to defend herself. Officers tried to speak to a carload of females that drove by which defendant indicated to LE [law enforcement] were part of the group that showed up to fight her. Those females refused to cooperate with law enforcement.

The victim was treated at St. Anthony's Hospital for two stab wounds, one on her right shoulder and one in her low back area. The victim also told police that Cook shouted “I stabbed you,” but the release order states no evidence was found of any weapon.

“The state did not proffer any evidence with regard to the weapon that was allegedly used. After conducting a search of the defendant's vehicle and residence, no weapon was found.

“The victim in this case brought herself to the altercation with the intent to fight the defendant. The undisputed fact is that the victim brought a large group of females with her for the purpose of confronting and fighting the defendant. There was no evidence presented as to whether the victim brought a weapon with her to the altercation.

The court found based on the evidence that the dispute between Cook and the stabbing victim is “personal in nature, and therefore, does not pose a broader threat of violence to the community.”

“If the defendant is prohibited from having contact with the victim, any threat that did or does exist to the victim would be mitigated,” the release order states. “Therefore, the state's petition for pretrial detention is denied.”

The Alton Police Department presented the case against Cook, who faces a Class 3 felony charge. While she was initially remanded to jail, she has since been ordered released from custody with the additional condition that she have no form of contact with the stabbing victim.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

