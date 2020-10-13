ALTON - Trick-or-Treating in the City of Alton will be from 4 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, October 31, 2020.

“Limiting trick-or-treating to its traditional date, this year, is the right move for our community,” said Mayor Brant Walker. Because we are still in a pandemic, it is imperative that people are aware of the health concerns and should wear a mask that covers both the nose and mouth."

The City of Alton is strongly encouraging residents who plan on distributing candy to follow the Illinois Department of Public Health’s Halloween Festivities Guidelines:

Anyone participating in trick-or-treating, including those passing out candy, should maintain 6-feet of social distance and wear proper face coverings.

Consider leaving individually wrapped candy on a table in driveways or in front of walkways, sidewalks, or any outdoor space where 6 feet of distance can be maintained.

A Halloween costume mask is not a substitute for a cloth mask. Ensure that breathing is not impaired if a cloth mask is worn under a costume mask. If so, discard the costume mask.

Article continues after sponsor message

Trick-or-treat in groups with household members only.

Candy collected during trick-or-treating should not be eaten until after handwashing.

If you do not plan on participating in trick-or-treat, remember to turn off your outdoor lights which signals to others that your house is not handing out candy.

Reverse Trunk Or Treat Set For October 30

Also, on Friday, October 30th from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., the City of Alton along with the YWCA and the East End Improvement Association will be hosting a Reverse Trunk or Treat at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater.

Participating vendors are asked to come dressed in costume, decorate their vehicles and wear COVID-19 masks as well as gloves.

Drivers will be asked to have their trunk/hatch opened and have a designated container for candy and vendors will deposit their treats into the containers. Families are asked to wear COVID-19 masks.

Any organizations wishing to participate, please register with the East End Improvement Association at altonhalloweenparade@gmail.com or by contacting Steve Schwartz 618-972-8329. This event is for children 12 years of age and under.

More like this:

Related Video: