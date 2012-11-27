November 27, 2012 – The Alton Weed & Seed Strategy has announced the dates and times for the 2013 Neighborhood Problem Solving Meetings.

The meetings in the Mexico, Hunterstown, and Middletown Area are at Saint Clare’s Hospital on January 10th, March 14th, May 9th, July 11th, September 12th, and November 14th. The meetings in the Milton Area are at Brown Street Baptist Church (3125 Brown Street) on February 7th, April 11th, June 13th, August 8th, October 10th, and December 12th. All meetings start at 6:30 P.M. and are open to the entire community. The schedule is subject to change.

The last Neighborhood Problem Solving Meeting for 2012 will be December 20th, at 6:30 P.M., at BrownStreetBaptistChurch.

For more information on the Alton Weed & Seed Strategy, please visit their Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/pages/Alton-Weed-and-Seed/103915076317886.

