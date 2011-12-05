December 5, 2011 – The Alton Weed & Seed Strategy has announced the dates and times for the 2012 Neighborhood Problem Solving Meetings.

The meetings in the Mexico, Hunterstown, and Middletown Area are at Saint Clare’s Hospital on January 4th, March 13th, May 15th, July 5th, September 20th, and November 16th. The meetings in the Milton Area are at Brown Street Baptist Church (3125 Brown Street) on February 14th, April 5th, June 21st, August 14th, October 4th, and December 20th. All meetings start at 6:30 P.M. and are open to the entire community. The schedule is subject to change.

The last Neighborhood Problem Solving Meeting for 2011 will be December 20th, at 6:30 P.M., at Brown Street Baptist Church.

For more information on the Alton Weed & Seed Strategy, please visit their Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/pages/Alton-Weed-and-Seed/103915076317886.

