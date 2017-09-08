ALTON - The Alton Redbirds will host the Alton Volleyball Invitational this weekend with the first game starting at 4:30 p.m. this afternoon as Jersey faces off with Alton, and Civic Memorial takes on Granite.

Fort Zumwalt North and Jersey will play at 5:30 p.m. tonight along with Granite vs. Triad.

At 6:30 p.m. Alton will play Fort Zumwalt North as Triad and Civic Memorial play each other.

The action continues into Saturday with Alton and Triad starting of the first match at 9 a.m. Play will continue every hour Saturday with the final match ups at 1 p.m. between Alton and Civic Memorial, and Granite and Fort Zumwalt North.

