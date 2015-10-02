ALTON - A pair of Southwestern Conference teams that have won only one game between them this season will meet up on the field Friday night as Alton (0-5 overall, 0-3 SWC) pays a visit to Collinsville (1-4, 1-2 SWC) in a 7 p.m. kickoff at Kahok Stadium.

But despite the fact both teams aren't having the kind of seasons they had hoped for, Redbird coach Eric Dickerson knows that, when it comes to the always-tough SWC, no game is an easy one.

“It's going to be a game both teams can win,” Dickerson, in his first year running the Redbirds, said. “Both teams match up well with each other and I'm expecting a battle.”

Despite the struggles Alton has gone through this year, Dickerson believes the Redbirds have maintained a good work ethic and thinks the team isn't far away from getting into the win column. “We've had a good week of practice,” Dickerson said. “We've had a good attitude all year and the kids have kept working hard.

“We've had some mistakes and penalties that have cost us; in the Southwestern Conference, you just can't do that and win games. But we're still working at it and we'll be fine.”

The Redbirds are coming off a 42-7 loss to O'Fallon at home last week, while the Kahoks downed Granite City 33-7 in Granite City. The Kahoks feature Max Lyons at running back; Lyons has rushed for 220 yards and five touchdowns so far this season. Quarterback Jordan Reichart has been 22-for-54 for 289 yards passing with a pair of touchdowns.

Alton features running backs Jameyon Alexander, who has run for 246 yards and a touchdown this season, and Asa Collins, who has 196 yards and four touchdowns on the year. Redbird quarterback Keenan Stegall has 116 yards passing and 138 rushing yards.

“Our senior offensive linemen, Zachary Llewellyn and Charlie Sholar, have done really good jobs this season,” Dickerson said.

As always, a game in the league is no walk in the park, and Dickerson thinks the clash against the Kahoks is no exception. “There's no off weeks in the Southwestern Conference,” Dickerson said. “It's going to come down to who executes better, who doesn't turn the ball over. It's a game that could come down to the wire.

“You just prepare for the game as best as you can and play. It should be a pretty good game.”

