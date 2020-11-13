SEE VIDEO:

ALTON - The VFW Post 1308 in Alton had a unique Veterans Day service on Wednesday, Nov. 11, honoring the 70th anniversary of the start of the Korean War. There was no attendance of the service allowed other than those participating because of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

William Perkins was the master of ceremonies at the event. VFW Post 1308 in Alton Commander Wayne Able placed a wreath for the VFW and also said it was proper to honor the start of the 70th anniversary of the beginning of the Korean War.

Able said each year the Veterans Day ceremony at VFW Post 1308 is well-anticipated, but this year adjustments had to be made because of COVID-19 and there was no attendance other than participants and the media.

Alton Mayor Brant Walker commended all who had served in the Armed Forces, including several family members. He also described the history of Veterans Day. Officially, Veterans Day was made to last in 1978 by Congress on the Nov. 11 date each year.

Dave Scott performed the National Anthem. Brandon Sabolo, a previous Air Force sergeant and dog handler during his tenure, including time in Iraq, was the guest speaker.

Sabolo brought up some interesting experiences involving Hillary Clinton and Jimmy Carter. Hillary was not a dog person and once while performing duties with Secret Service, he was instructed to literally hide from Hillary because of her lack of affinity to dogs. Sabolo said he was within three feet of Hillary but she didn’t know it. He also had an experience with Jimmy Carter, where his dog, Bo, nearly knocked Jimmy down, which created quite a stir. Sabolo grew up in Wood River and graduated from Marquette Catholic High School in 2005. He worked as a policeman in the Air Force.

Wreaths were eventually positioned for the different branches and also one for Medal of Honor recipient Russell Dunham. The program concluded with a 21-gun salute and bugle outside the post, but those attending stayed inside.

