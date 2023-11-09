ALTON - The Russell E. Dunham Memorial VFW Post #1308 will mark Veterans Day with their annual wreath-laying ceremony.

Located at 4445 N. Alby Street in Alton, the Post will welcome the public at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, to watch the ceremony. Alton Mayor David Goins and a retired Navy Corpsman will speak.

“We just get together and reflect back on everybody that we knew and what we’ve done,” Bob Myers, a longtime Post #1308 member, said. “This is for all veterans. We like people to remember the veterans and those who didn’t return. You’ve got to think back and think how lucky you are to be here.”

The ceremony will recognize all branches of the U.S. military. The public is invited to honor the veterans and enjoy coffee, donuts and Hardee’s breakfast sandwiches.

After the event at Post #1308, Myers said that several members will also stop by local nursing homes and cemeteries to recognize the veterans there. It’s a “meaningful” day for everyone involved, but especially poignant for the veterans who can reflect on their service and their pride in the U.S.

“Yeah, we’ve got problems here, but nothing that we can’t overcome,” Myers added. “We are the best nation in the world to live in. I’ve been around half the world and nothing beats this one.”

The ceremony starts at 10 a.m. “on the nose,” but the post is also looking for volunteers to come by around 8 a.m. to set up the flags. Volunteers are requested to help take down the flags at 2 p.m.

Many Post #1308 members also volunteer to set up the Avenue of Flags at the Upper Alton Cemetery. If you would like to help with this, they will be at the cemetery at 6 a.m. on Saturday and again at 3:30 p.m. to take down the flags.

For more information about VFW Post #1308, visit their official website at VFWPost1308.org. Check out this article on RiverBender.com for a full list of Veterans Day celebrations happening this weekend.

