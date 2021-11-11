ALTON - The Russell E. Dunham Memorial VFW Post 1308 conducted an emotional Veterans Day Ceremony on Thursday morning at the post. Dave Stout was the master of ceremonies at the event and at the start, he said this year’s ceremony was dedicated to the Desert Storm veterans.

Desert Storm veteran and lifetime VFW Post-1308 member Lt. Col. Robert Pranger of the U.S. Air Force, provided keynote remarks. A story about his remarks is to come.

Dave Stout, a U.S. Air Force veteran, was the master of ceremonies at the annual event.

Jeff Gray, a U.S. Air Force veteran, did the invocation. Scout Troop 1 did the Pledge of Allegiance.

Pat Stewart and Jo Ann Groves performed the National Anthem.

Grafton Mayor Mike Morrow, an Operation Desert Storm veteran, spoke briefly and said he truly appreciated the salute to his fellow veterans during Desert Storm at this Veterans Day event. He also said on behalf of the citizens of Grafton a thank you to all the veterans for their service, their dedication to their country, and the “selfless sacrifices they had made.”

The event ended with a 21-Gun Salute and Taps by the Alton Post 1308 Ritual Team.

The following participated in the Laying of the Wreaths Ceremony:

Medal of Honor - Glen Wilson, USMC

POW/MIA - Sue Parrish

Gold Star Mother - Lynn Lenker

VFW Post 1308 Commander - Wayne Able

VFW Post 1308 Auxiliary - Steve Compton - President

Alton Leathernecks Det. #1160 - Mark Nelson, USMC and April Butler

A Few Good Men Marines and Wreaths Across America - Bernie Caldwell, USMC

Army - Mike Morrow

Navy - Wayne Able

Marine Corps - William Perkins, USMC

Air Force - Dave Stout, USAF

Susan Parrish did the closing prayer.

