ALTON - The Alton VFW Post 1308 held their annual Veterans Day Ceremony Sunday morning honoring all of the veterans who have given their service to the country.

“It was a hundred years ago today that as the phrase goes the guns fell silent,” USMC Bill Perkins said before the reading of Doughboy.

Article continues after sponsor message

Following the reading of the Veterans Day Proclamation from Mayor Brant Walker and Keynote speaker Richard “Doc” Jefford MC USN was the laying of the wreaths.

“I want to extend my thanks to all veterans and their families,” Dave Stout, State Commander, said to conclude the ceremony. “Veterans made this country, to all my brothers and sisters out there that have severed, God bless you all. Walk out of here today with one thing in mind, over a million and a half servicemen have died in defending this flag of ours over the wars. It doesn’t sound like a lot but it is because each one of those veterans had a family and loved ones that they never saw again. They sacrificed so that we could assemble like this in peace. Remember our troops that are currently in harm's way. If you see a veteran today instead of saying thank you for your service, tell them thank you for your sacrifice.”

Laying of wreaths:

Medal of Honor: Glenn and Annette Wilson

POW/MIA: 2nd Lt. Robert Ryan USAAF

Gold Star: Lynn Lenker

Army: Wendel Parrish

Navy: Bob Myers

Marine Corp; Chuck Mercurio

Air Force: Sherry Hammon, widow of Bill Hammon, Dave Stout, USAF Ret.

District 12 Commander: Chris Retzer, Dept of IL Aux Pres. Sue Parrish

Alton Post 1308: Jack Hayden Family, Commander Tom Wilson, USMC

Alton Post 1308 Aux: Agnes Duffy Family, Judy Wigger, President of Aux 1308

Alton Leathernecks Det #1160 and Aux: Mark Nelson and Rosalie Huenber

American Legion Post #126: Dan Morrell

A Few Good Men Marines: Bernie Caldwell

Wreaths Across America: Mrs. Hopkins

More like this:

Related Video: