ALTON - Alton High's bowlers had a big weekend this past Saturday in the O'Fallon Team Bowling Challenge.

Alton High Coach Dave Meyer said after bowling three games in the morning and 16 games in the afternoon, the Redbirds' varsity team of Brayden Buchanan, Sam Ottwell, Austin Rathgeb, Roman Cross and Gabe Futhey finished 5th out of 23 teams.

The Redbirds' JV team, Ben Schultz, Jackson Lewis, Jailin Rowland, Ryan Cook and Eric Braundmeier finished 17th.

"The boys worked hard all day," Coach Meyer said. "By finishing in the top eight teams varsity did a single-elimination round. Each team bowls two games and the team with the higher total moves on. Alton bowled OFallon, beat them, and moved on. Good job boys."

Meyer said starting at 2:45 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, the Redbirds will bowl on senior night against Collinsville.

At 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, Alton will host a bowling regional at Bowl Haven in Alton.

