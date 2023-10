The majority of American soccer players have athletic talent, the raw physical ability, and often the technical ability; however, they have been fed the wrong mental information from their elders, including parents, extended family, and coaches. In turn, the coaches have been fed the wrong information from their respective elders.

Why American Soccer Isn't There Yet analyzes the methods of Brazil, Spain, Holland where the author has lived and played and other similar nations. The purpose is to establish a new insight into contemporary American soccer and lay out what its core problem is, how to break it down, and fix it for the future of American soccer, which has the potential to become a prominent world power.

To request a review copy, imagesor an excerpt from the book Why American Soccer Isn't There Yet ISBN 9781782550280, published by Meyer & Meyer Sport (www.m-m-sports.com), 2014, and distributed by Cardinal Publishers Group (www.cardinalpub.com), please contact Shane Stay for reference. When referencing or quoting the author's work, please mention the title and the author. When space permits, also include EAN and the suggested retail price. Excerpts must be preapproved by a publisher representative and accompanied by a picture of the book cover.

Shane Stay - a writer with a company based in Collinsville and Fairview Heights, IL (Leaf Dressing), graduate of Collinsville High School, soccer state champion, Holland Cup champion with Southern Illinois Select, and member of Edwardsville Area Soccer Club, Granite City Elks, Collinsville United, Busch Soccer Club - was signed with Meyer & Meyer Publishers in 2013 for his book earning the publication of Why American Soccer Isn't There Yet in 2014 by one of the world's largest selling sports publishers, based in Germany. Maidenhead: Meyer & Meyer, 2014.

Article continues after sponsor message

For this publication, Stay will speak at signings and conferences, nationally and internationally. His book, Why American Soccer Isn't There Yet, comes from personal experience mixed in essay form, blending humor and fact-based observation to analyze the methods of Brazil, Spain, Holland - where the author has lived and played - and other similar nations, establishing an approach for a new vision to American soccer.

Stay is a former professional soccer player, writer, producer and founder of Leaf Dressing. He has a Bachelor of Arts from Sonoma State University and a Master of Arts from Southern Illinois University.

Book information and author bio will be featured in the main showcase of the Meyer & Meyer Catalog online, and in print form by request. Book pre-orders can be made online at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Wal-Mart, Booktopia, Rakuten, Powell's, Mighty Ape, AllBookstore, and Book Depository. Publication is set for June 28, 2014.

###

More like this: