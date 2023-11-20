ALTON - There are many examples of a giving spirit in the area but one of the best each year is the Alton Turkey Giveaway sponsored by TorHoerman Law Firm for the past 10 years. This past Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, they once again distributed 500 turkeys along with sides that will make this Thanksgiving Day much more meaningful and festive to families.

The coordinators of the event said the event upholds a decade-long tradition of giving and spreading joy and support to the local community. This year, the event was held at the Alton Amphitheater at 1 Riverfront Drive and several volunteered to direct traffic along with the Alton Police and even Alton Mayor David Goins.

Kristie Stephens, executive legal assistant and event coordinator of the Turkey Giveaway for TorHoerman, said: “The Turkey Giveaway is such a blessing to the community and it blesses our firm to see all the love being shown during this grand event. We look forward to this event every year because we know how much this small gesture means so much to the people receiving a turkey.”

The team at TorHoerman Law, alongside dedicated volunteers, distributed 500 turkeys on a first-come, first-served basis. To ensure a fair distribution, there was a limit of one turkey per person or two turkeys per car.

The Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway has become a cornerstone event for TorHoerman Law, reflecting the firm's deep-rooted value of community service.

"Reaching this ten-year mark is not just a celebration of the event but a testament to the enduring spirit of our community," said Tyler Schneider, attorney/partner at TorHoerman Law. "We are grateful for the opportunity to give back and look forward to many more years of service and connection through our annual giveaways."

Alton Mayor David Goins was in attendance and he said he was grateful to TorHoerman Law Firm for providing free turkeys during their annual giveaway.

"They could have chosen several other places and they chose to come to Alton and provide this opportunity to many of our residents and those in the surrounding communities," he said. "It is a blessing that they do this each year before Thanksgiving and it's a great way that they give back and help so many families during the Thanksgiving holiday."

TorHoerman Law extends heartfelt thanks to the sponsors, its dedicated staff, and the tireless volunteers who make this event possible.

“A special acknowledgment is also due to the City of Alton and the Alton Police Department for their continuous support and contribution to the success of the event,” Schneider said.

The firm invited other community members to join in this festive and charitable occasion, emphasizing the spirit of Thanksgiving and the joy of giving. "It's more than just about the turkeys; it's about bringing the community together, sharing in the spirit of generosity, and making a positive impact in the lives of those around us," added Stephens.

Stephens had a wonderful way to close the story about this precious event: "When this originated 10 years ago we didn’t have any idea how much this would positively impact the wonderful people in our community. We are truly thankful for all the love.”

