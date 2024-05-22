ALTON - Additional traffic safety measures will be installed at two Alton intersections following unanimous and final approval from the Alton City Council on Wednesday. The items passed call for new crosswalks at one intersection and new stop signs at another, citing pedestrian safety issues and traffic study results.

The Public Works Department is now authorized to install crosswalks across Alby Street at its intersections with East 5th Street and East 6th Street.

At the Committee of the Whole meeting earlier this week, Alderwoman Betsy Allen and Police Chief Jarrett Ford explained these crosswalks are needed for pedestrian safety, as the area has seen an increase in foot traffic, including students from a nearby school.

Article continues after sponsor message

New stop signs will also be installed on northbound and southbound Henry Street at East 15th Street, turning the intersection into a four-way stop.

A traffic study conducted in the area found that the vertical incline of Henry Street could obstruct the view of southbound drivers as they come into the intersection, according to Ford. He added the stop sign strategy comes after a series of previously unsuccessful alternative measures.

For more information about these traffic safety improvements and related resolutions, see this related story on Riverbender.com.

A full recording of the May 22, 2024 Alton City Council meeting is available at the top of this story, on the Riverbender.com Facebook page, or on Riverbender.com/video.

All Alton City Council meetings can be watched live on the Riverbender.com Facebook page or website, or on demand with your smart TV on theRiverbender.com ROKU channel and on theRiverbender.com YouTube channel.

More like this: