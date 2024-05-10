ALTON - In another motorcycle crash on Thursday, May 9, 2024, in Alton, a driver was transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford revealed the following preliminary traffic report in the crash that occurred at 2:06 p.m. on Thursday: "The traffic crash was at Alby Street at Oakwood Avenue and it was a 2013, Toyota, Prius vs. a 2019 Harley-Davidson. Preliminary investigation revealed the Prius failed to yield turning left (southbound) from Oakwood Avenue with the motorcycle striking it

"The driver was transported from the scene to St. Anthony’s by Survival Flight Ambulance. Oakwood Avenue and southbound Alby Street were shut down for approximately 45 minutes. The investigation still ongoing."