ALTON - Tractor Supply Company is inviting customers to celebrate the Halloween season with a pet photo event at its Alton store. On Oct 28, 2023 from 9:30 a.m. until 3 p.m., customers can bring in their four-legged family members, with or without costume, to have their photos taken by a local photographer. The first 25 participants will also receive a free magnetic picture frame.

"At Tractor Supply, we understand that pets are a part of the family. That's why we're excited to host an event that will create Halloween memories for pet owners and animals alike," said Michael Webb, manager of the Alton Tractor Supply store. "Our customers love their furry best friends, and we want to make sure this Halloween is one they won't forget."

Participating event partners will include:

VIP PetCare

On site 9:30am to 11:30am

Pet Costume Contest and Photos

On site 9:30am to 3:00pm

Trunk or Treating

On site 9:30am to 3:00pm

In addition to the pet photos, customers will also have the opportunity to enjoy a pet clinic, pet costume contest, and Trick or Treating.

This event is open to the public and will take place at 3001 Homer Adams Parkway. For more information, please contact the Alton Tractor Supply at 618-433-2905.

